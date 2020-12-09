(The Center Square) – Two Virginia lawmakers have renewed their push to hold the Virginia Parole Board more accountable.
Sens. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, and David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, prefiled separate bills ahead of the 2021 legislative session that would make the board's votes subject to the Freedom of Information Act and require the board to disclose certain information regarding its decisions.
Identical bills passed the Virginia Senate with bipartisan support in the recently completed special session before being killed by Democrats in the Virginia House. Republicans have made parole board reform a priority after the Office of the Inspector General accused the board of blocking information so it could more easily release prisoners, including convicted murderers.
Senate Bill 1104, sponsored by Obenshain, would require the board to include more information when a prisoner is released, including the length of time the person was in prison, the offense committed and the jurisdiction where the offense was committed. It also would require the board to provide notice to the relevant commonwealth’s attorney so evidence on how the release would affect the victim and victim's family can be presented.
“Over the last few months, Virginians have been appalled by the egregious actions of the Virginia Parole Board and their disregard for the requirements of the law and its own policies and procedures," Obenshain said in a news release. "The Board has released violent felons without regard to requirements that it notify victims and local prosecutors in advance. Their actions have highlighted the lack of transparency under which the Board operates, and this bill seeks to address those transparency concerns."
Suetterlein's Senate Bill 1103 would make the individual votes by parole board members about whether someone receives parole subject to FOIA.
"The Parole Board has immense power over critical decisions that impact public safety and individuals’ liberties," Suetterlein said. "Virginians should know who is making those decisions and how they’re making them."
The special session versions of these bills hit a dead end in September in the House Committee for Courts of Justice. At the time, Del. Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church, said Obenshain's bill included some good ideas, but it should be incorporated into a more comprehensive bill lawmakers were working on.
Suetterlein's bill has the support of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government.
"I’m heartened to see Senator Suetterlein re-introduce this commonsense bill," coalition Executive Director Megan Rhyne said. "The Virginia Coalition for Open Government continues to support this important measure because the Parole Board should be accountable to the public like other Virginia boards and commissions and have their votes recorded for the public to see."
The parole board made another decision last month that has stirred controversy this week, when it was divulged the board granted parole to Gregory Joyner.
Joyner, who was 17 years old at the time, was convicted in 1989 of first degree murder and attempted rape after the death of 15-year-old Sarah Jamison. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years.
Joyner was denied parole in 2017 and 2019 before being granted parole in November.
"This board has already been found to have violated both law and procedure in letting such killers walk free," Virginia House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert said. "They stand for the interests of violent criminals, not victims and their families. It has become increasingly clear that the (Gov. Ralph) Northam administration and the House Democratic caucus not only condone these actions but also intend to continue to help hide the illegal and unethical behavior of this parole board."