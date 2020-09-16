(The Center Square) – Two bills that would expand parole opportunities in Virginia passed the Senate on Wednesday.
Senate Bill 5018, sponsored by Sen. John Bell, D-Broadlands, would make many terminally ill or permanently physically disabled felons eligible for parole. Many felons who are 65 years old or older and served at least five years of their sentence or felons who are 60 years old and served at least 10 years of their sentence also would be eligible for parole.
The bill would apply to all felons, except for those guilty of a Class 1 felony. It received strong Democrat support and Republican opposition, passing the chamber 22-15.
The Senate also passed Senate Bill 5034 along similar party lines. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Herndon, would establish the same parole standards as SB 5018, but it also would expand the state’s earned sentence credit system. The bill would require credits to apply retroactively to a person’s entire sentence if the prisoner is participating in the earned sentence credit system in a state correctional facility.
The bill passed the chamber, 21-16.
Another bill sponsored by Boysko, Senate Bill 5017, which would broaden the definition of a local correctional facility to include immigration facilities, passed, 21-16.