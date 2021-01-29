FILE - Vaccination shot
Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – Virginia legislation that sought to block mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations failed in a House committee this week.

House Bill 2242, sponsored by Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, would have removed the state health commissioner’s authority to mandate vaccinations during a public health emergency. It also would have barred regulatory agencies from blocking employment opportunities, education opportunities and the issuance of a state identification from people who refuse to take the vaccine.

The legislation failed Thursday in the House Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions, 18-3, effectively killing the bill.

Although the commonwealth is struggling to get COVID-19 vaccine doses to those who are seeking it, State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver has said he intends to issue a vaccine mandate. Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration has held it does not support mandatory vaccinations at this time.

State law gives the health commissioner discretion over a vaccine mandate during a health emergency, with the only exception being if it would pose a risk to a person’s health, as determined by a certified letter from a physician.

Legislation that sought to expand the exceptions also failed to advance this week in the same committee. House Bill 2268, sponsored by Del. Mark Cole, R-Fredericksburg, would have allowed parents or guardians to object to the immunization of a child on the objection it violates religious tenets or practices if the health commissioner imposed a mandate.

Although the state has a religious exemption for mandatory vaccinations in normal times, this exemption is not protected during a public health emergency.

The bill was tabled with a 13-9 vote.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Tyler Arnold reports on Virginia and West Virginia for The Center Square. He previously worked for the Cause of Action Institute and has been published in Business Insider, USA TODAY College, National Review Online and the Washington Free Beacon.