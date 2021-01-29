(The Center Square) – Virginia legislation that sought to block mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations failed in a House committee this week.
House Bill 2242, sponsored by Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, would have removed the state health commissioner’s authority to mandate vaccinations during a public health emergency. It also would have barred regulatory agencies from blocking employment opportunities, education opportunities and the issuance of a state identification from people who refuse to take the vaccine.
The legislation failed Thursday in the House Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions, 18-3, effectively killing the bill.
Although the commonwealth is struggling to get COVID-19 vaccine doses to those who are seeking it, State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver has said he intends to issue a vaccine mandate. Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration has held it does not support mandatory vaccinations at this time.
State law gives the health commissioner discretion over a vaccine mandate during a health emergency, with the only exception being if it would pose a risk to a person’s health, as determined by a certified letter from a physician.
Legislation that sought to expand the exceptions also failed to advance this week in the same committee. House Bill 2268, sponsored by Del. Mark Cole, R-Fredericksburg, would have allowed parents or guardians to object to the immunization of a child on the objection it violates religious tenets or practices if the health commissioner imposed a mandate.
Although the state has a religious exemption for mandatory vaccinations in normal times, this exemption is not protected during a public health emergency.
The bill was tabled with a 13-9 vote.