(The Center Square) – Legislation that would mandate employers provide paid sick leave for essential workers passed the Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday, but drew criticism from members of the business community that are worried about additional restrictions as businesses are still struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
House Bill 2137, sponsored by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Dale City, would apply the mandate for any essential employee who works on average 20 hours per week or 90 hours per month. The bill requires that an employee earns at least one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked and allows an employee to use up to 40 hours of earned paid sick leave annually unless an employer sets a higher limit.
Sick leave, under the bill, could be used for mental and physical illness, injury or health conditions. It also includes care for family members suffering from any of those illnesses.
The legislation would prohibit retaliation against employees who use sick leave and imposes fines up to $500 for any violation of the bill. It passed the chamber 54-46 and will head to the Senate for consideration.
Members of the business community are cautioning against the bill, saying it could negatively impact small businesses that do not have the resources to provide this leave amid substantial revenue losses during the pandemic.
“This is not the time to be imposing mandates on small businesses,” Nicole Riley, the Virginia state director for the National Association of Business, told The Center Square. The NFIB is the largest small business association in the country.
Many NFIB members who have been deemed essential have still seen substantial revenue losses during the pandemic, Riley said. She said the members are doing everything they can to help workers during the pandemic, but that a one-size-fits-all approach does not account for businesses that do not have the resources to provide these benefits.
Robert Melvin, the director of government affairs at the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, expressed similar hesitations about the bill. To pay for the sick leave, he cautioned that some businesses might be forced to reduce pay, provide smaller pay raises or even impose layoffs of workers.
Additional mandates during the pandemic, Melvin said, does not help these businesses. He said this is not the time to put additional financial burdens on small businesses.
Legislation to cover a COVID-19 death or disability under the state’s Workers’ Compensation Act for some workers also passed the chamber. This includes firefighters, emergency services personnel, law-enforcement officers and correctional officers. The bill passed unanimously 99-0.
On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam also called for a 46-day special session beginning on Feb. 10, which will immediately follow the current session. It effectively extends the session to provide additional time for the General Assembly to work on legislation.