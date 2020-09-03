(The Center Square) – Legislation that would require localities to establish civilian review boards of police departments passed the Virginia House on Thursday with overwhelming support from Democrats and opposition from Republicans.
Under House Bill 5055, a review board would provide recommendations to police departments regarding excessive force, gross misconduct and criminal offenses by law enforcement. Every department would be required to grant the board access to relevant documents and information. The boards would have to be established by July 1, 2021.
Although the bill would force localities to establish the boards, local governments would retain some control over what authority the board has. It would be up to the locality to decide whether to grant the boards subpoena power and the authority to conduct hearings.
The legislation, sponsored by House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, passed the chamber, 53-45.
The Senate is considering a similar bill that would allow local governments to establish civilian review boards with subpoena power and the authority to conduct hearings. However, under Senate Bill 5035, the establishment of such a board would be optional.
The House advanced several other bills Thursday to their third reading in the chamber, including a ban on no-knock warrants, a prohibition on neck restraints and a duty for an officer to intervene when another officer is engaged in wrongdoing. These bills could receive votes as soon as Friday.