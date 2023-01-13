(The Center Square) – A Virginia bill that would place limits on the use of solitary confinement in state correctional facilities cleared its first hurdle in a state Senate committee Friday – a measure advocates say would represent a major change to existing policy that would save lives and taxpayer dollars.
Senate Bill 887 by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, specifies circumstances in which an incarcerated individual can be placed in solitary confinement and limits the length of time an inmate can be put in solitary confinement.
The bill specifies an incarcerated person can be placed in solitary confinement to prevent an “imminent threat of physical harm” to themselves or others for no longer than 15 days, within a 60-day period. The bill also says a person can be placed in solitary confinement “when deemed necessary for medical treatment by a medical practitioner,” and when it's deemed necessary for an inmate’s protection, so long as there are regular documented reviews on why less restrictive alternatives could not be utilized.
Under the bill, the Virginia Department of Corrections is also required to have a plan in place to transition inmates out of solitary confinement at the earliest opportunity.
“This bill does not do away with solitary confinement completely; it does do away with prolonged solitary confinement,” Morrissey told lawmakers in the Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services committee on Friday, who passed and referred the bill to the Senate Finance Committee.
Morrissey and other bill supporters also noted Friday that the bill could result in fiscal savings to the state if enacted. The Senator highlighted the closing of a solitary confinement wing in a correctional facility in Colorado, which was estimated to save taxpayers $13.6 million in the 2013-2014 fiscal year.
Morrissey’s legislation follows reports and lawsuits regarding the use of solitary confinement in Virginia correctional facilities in recent years. The Virginia Department of Corrections has faced several lawsuits filed on behalf of incarcerated individuals who spent time in solitary confinement, including one from Tyquine Lee – a prisoner with a history of mental illness who was held in solitary confinement for more than 600 days.
Lee’s lawsuit, filed in 2019, stated he spent 22-24 hours per day in solitary confinement, and experienced a “complete mental and physical collapse.” Lee lost his capacity for language and was unable to recognize his own mother after being left in solitary confinement for a prolonged period of time, according to the lawsuit. A $150,000 settlement with the Virginia Department of Corrections was reached in November 2020.
According to the Virginia Coalition on Solitary Confinement, Virginia prisons sent someone to solitary confinement 7,532 times between October 2020 and September 2021. Of those, there were 3,193 times in which a person sent to solitary confinement spent more than 14 days there.
The Virginia Department of Corrections issued a statement to The Center Square saying the department has no comment on SB 887 at this time.
Supporters of the bill say SB 887 will limit the “inhumane” practice of solitary confinement, which advocates say often leads to long-term trauma among inmates who have gone through it.
“This will save many lives,” Natasha White, a solitary confinement survivor and director of community engagement at Interfaith Action for Human Rights, told The Center Square. “Suicide is the biggest result, the largest result, the most damaging result, the most finite result of solitary confinement.”
Salim Khalfani, a criminal justice reform organizer for the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, told committee members Friday that the “Commonwealth will benefit financially” from the bill because “the costs associated with solitary confinement are enormous.”
“The mental health impact and outcomes for those persons who have been incarcerated and placed in solitary confinement will be better and safer for citizens in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Khalfani added.
The bill represents the third attempt by advocates to pass legislation limiting solitary confinement in Virginia, according to White. Last year’s measure, SB 108, was turned into a study on “restorative housing” – another term for solitary confinement – in Virginia.
SB 887 will be heard next in the Senate Finance Committee.