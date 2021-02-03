(The Center Square) – Legislation that would allow local school boards to allocate funding for broadband expansion at a time when many schools are using remote learning programs passed the Virginia Senate in a 38-0 vote.
Senate Bill 1225, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Herndon, would allow these boards to use their state funding to partner with private broadband service providers to expand access for students whose families have low income. A family would qualify as low income if they qualify for a child nutrition program or any other program recognized by the school division for categorizing students as at-risk.
The legislation specifies that the purpose of the broadband expansion must be for increasing educational opportunities for at-risk children. The legislation will now head to the House of Delegates.
No additional money will be allocated to these school boards, which means there will be no fiscal impact on state finances. School boards will be required to use existing funds, so the impact on local school divisions would vary, depending on what projects they approve.
The Senate also passed Senate Bill 1106, which creates a Public School Assistance Fund and Program to provide grants to school boards to be used solely for repairing or replacing roofs on public elementary and secondary school buildings. The bill, sponsored by Bill Stanley, R-Glade Hill, advanced unanimously 39-0. The fiscal impact statement estimates an annual cost of $20,000.