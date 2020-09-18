(The Center Square) – Legislation that would grant more flexibility for enforcement of Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders through the addition of civil penalties for violations advanced in the Virginia Senate on Friday with bipartisan support.
House Bill 5093, sponsored by Del. Vivian Watts, D-Annandale, would apply to executive orders that are imposed through the director of emergency management during a state emergency, which includes the governor’s COVID-19 orders. The civil penalty could not exceed more than $500.
Under current law, the only penalty for violating these orders is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which is punishable by a year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine. Although the bill would permit the state to impose softer penalties, its critics have cautioned it likely would lead to more enforcement of orders the state has not strictly enforced because it does not want to slap violators with a misdemeanor charge.
The bill already passed the House with a 61-37 vote. Although some Republicans voted with the Democratic majority to pass the bill, it received opposition from Senate Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah.
The legislation now is making its way through the Senate. It advanced through the Senate Committee on General Laws and Technology on Friday, 12-1. The only opponent was Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Fredericksburg.
Legislation that would allow the governor to purchase personal protective equipment during an emergency without consulting the Legislature also advanced in the committee, 13-0. The bill, House Bill 5050, passed the House, 58-39, with opposition from some of the chamber’s Republicans, including Gilbert.