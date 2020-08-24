(The Center Square) – Legislation to fund the cost of postage for absentee ballots and loosen some voting verification requirements advanced through the Virginia Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee on a party-line vote Monday.
Senate Bill 5120, sponsored by committee chairperson Sen. Janet Howell, D-Reston, would allocate $2 million from the general fund to the Department of Elections so the government can cover the costs associated with mailing in votes.
The bill also removes the requirement that a witness sign the absentee ballot as a form of verification and requires localities to provide drop-off locations for absentee ballots, in which the voter or a person designated by the voter can leave their completed ballots.
The witness provision is designed to ensure people with poor immune systems do not have to violate social distancing guidelines, and the drop-off locations are meant to provide another option for people to vote absentee.
“This bill aims to keep voters safe from the coronavirus pandemic when they’re exercising their right to vote,” Howell said during a virtual committee hearing. “No one should have to risk his or her life in order to exercise their franchise in this state.”
Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget changes included $2 million in funding for the postage costs of absentee ballots. If the more comprehensive legislation passes, then the governor’s $2 million provision would be eliminated.
The legislation received opposition from Republicans who worried that some of these reforms diminish voter security.
Sen. Stephen Newman, R-Forest, said during the hearing China and Russia have messed with ballots before and this makes it easier for them, or somebody else, to do so. He objected to the language that ends the witness requirement and the language allowing someone to drop off a ballot on behalf of someone else. He said this would be the first time ever Virginia has put another person in between someone and their ballot and could be easily manipulated by corrupt community organizers or other people who would be in charge of handling those ballots.
Newman said a disabled person still would be able to mail in their ballots, which means they would not need another person to handle their ballots.
“This seems to be the biggest invitation for fraud for the upcoming election that we’ve ever seen and we’re using coronavirus, a terrible thing, to kind of cover up for the fact that we’re making these adjustments,” Newman said.
Newman proposed two amendments to the legislation to address the latter concern. The first would have prohibited another person from dropping off someone’s ballot and the other would make it a felony to do so.
Democrats opposed the amendments, which failed along party lines. Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, responded to Newman by saying tampering with an absentee ballot already is a felony under Virginia law and no additional action was necessary.
The legislation advanced, 11-5.