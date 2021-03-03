(The Center Square) – Legislation that would expand the Virginia Court of Appeals by six judges passed both chambers of the General Assembly and will head to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk for his signature.
Northam, who is expected to sign the legislation, encouraged lawmakers to expand the court system to handle additional work that may be caused by a series of criminal justice reforms that passed the General Assembly in last year’s special session. He said he expects more appeals with the new laws going into effect.
Senate Bill 1261 would increase the number of appellate judges in the commonwealth from 11 to 17. It passed the House of Delegates 54-42 and the Senate 20-17 in a very partisan vote.
Democratic lawmakers generally agreed with Northam’s justification for a larger court, but Republicans expressed concern that the governor and Democrats want to bolster the court system with liberal judges that will embody their agenda on criminal justice reform, which they have labeled weak on crime.