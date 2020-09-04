(The Center Square) – Legislation that would enhance transparency of criminal investigative files advanced Friday past a Virginia House committee.
The bill, House Bill 5090, would make criminal investigative files open to the public in accordance with provisions in the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. Police would be allowed to petition a court to withhold the release of a file if they can show the release would jeopardize an investigation or cause harm.
Under current law, the release of such files is discretionary.
The legislation, sponsored by Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg, advanced through the House Appropriations Committee, 13-9.
The committee also advanced legislation that would require local police departments to have teams trained to deal with people who have mental health problems. It also advanced a bill to expand the earned sentence credit system, which allows prisoners to earn credits that reduce their sentence.