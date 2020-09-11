(The Center Square) – Legislation that would make it easier to sue police officers for rights violations appears to be dead in the Virginia Senate after barely passing the House earlier this week.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-3 to indefinitely pass by House Bill 5013, effectively killing the bill unless the committee reconsiders. The bill is sponsored by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond.
Current law provides police with qualified immunity protections, which means an officer cannot be sued for a rights violation unless the right is clearly established and any reasonable person would be aware of it. The bill would eliminate an officer’s immunity, which would allow a person to sue for a deprivation of rights without needing the heightened standard of proof.
While supporters said the bill would bring more equality to policing and the justice system, opponents worried it would invite frivolous lawsuits against officers and discourage people from joining the force.
The bill barely passed the House on Tuesday, 49-45, after it had to be revived twice – once in committee and once on the House floor. It received overwhelming opposition from Republicans and a handful of Democrats in the chamber.
The Senate did not take up similar legislation during the special session.
Both chambers have passed several other criminal justice reform bills, which include a ban on no-knock raids, a ban on neck restraints, an expanded decertification process and an increase in standards for police training. The chambers will have to work out their differences to send agreed-upon bills to the governor.