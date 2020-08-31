(The Center Square) – Legislation that would end qualified immunity protections for police officers in Virginia failed to get enough votes Monday to advance to the House floor.
The bill, House Bill 5013, effectively was defeated after some Democrats voted with the Republican minority against advancing the reform in committee. The legislation would have allowed individuals to sue police officers and be awarded damages and reliefs if they believe an officer violated a constitutionally protected right.
Under current law, an officer is protected from such lawsuits unless the person can prove the officer violated a clearly established right that a reasonable person would be aware of.
Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, urged his colleagues to oppose the legislation during the House Appropriations Committee hearing. He said officers are faced with life or death situations and must act immediately. If the state ends qualified immunity protections, he said officers will have to second guess everything they do.
One of the main priorities in the current special session is reforming the state’s criminal justice system in light of recent protests against police brutality. Davis said lawmakers should focus on reforming the system to make it better, not on taking away protections for police.
With an 11-11 vote in the House Appropriations Committee, the bill, which was sponsored by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, failed to get the required simple majority.
The Senate did not take up a similar bill.