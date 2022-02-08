(The Center Square) – Legislation that would end most mandatory minimums in Virginia was defeated in the Senate after two Democrats joined Republicans in opposing the bill.
Senate Bill 104, sponsored by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, was narrowly defeated on a 21-19 vote. Every Democrat, except for Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomac, voted for the bill. Every Republican opposed the bill.
Mandatory minimum laws compel judges to impose a sentence that meets or exceeds the punishment required by law. The legislation would have repealed every mandatory minimum for sentencing, except aggravated murder of a police officer. There are more than 200 mandatory minimums in the Virginia code.
Those who support mandatory minimums argue these laws help ensure uniform sentences for specific crimes and prevent people from being released too quickly. Opponents argue that the rules prevent judges from using discretion and considering unique circumstances when imposing sentences.
“Mandatory minimums is an outdated, one-size-fits-all policy that gets in the way of just outcomes,” Ashna Khanna, the policy director of the Virginia ACLU, told The Center Square.
“We are very disappointed that the bill failed on the Senate floor especially given that the Senate passed this very bill in 2021 Legislative Session,” Khanna said. “Fair sentencing decisions require the unique facts and circumstances of each case to be considered, but mandatory minimums strip judges and juries of this discretion. It's past time that Virginia stop practices that exacerbate sentencing disparities and lead to people being locked up for too long. We will continue to advocate on this policy.”
Democratic lawmakers have introduced similar legislation in recent years, but have not succeeded in agreed-upon legislation to become law.