(The Center Square) – Legislation that would have Virginia recognize additional occupational therapy licenses from out of the state passed the Virginia House on Friday and will head to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk for his approval.
Senate Bill 1189 would enter the commonwealth into a multi-state reciprocity agreement that would recognize occupational therapy licenses from other states in the compact. The compact would go into effect after 10 states enter into the agreement. It would be effective Jan. 1, 2022.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, would still require a person with an out-of-state license to pay applicable licensing fees and meet continuing competence and education requirements for renewal. The person would still be subject to any required background checks before the license is recognized.
State participation in the compact is expected by about 2024, according to the American Occupational Therapy Association, which was the main proponent of the bill. The bill is intended to improve customer access to occupational therapy, accommodate the rise of telehealth and make it easier for practitioners who are moving across state lines or seeking to practice across state lines.
The legislation passed unanimously in both chambers of the legislature.