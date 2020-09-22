(The Center Square) – Legislation that would remove the automatic felony for simple assault on a police officer will not receive a floor vote in the Virginia House but will be sent to the State Crime Commission for further study.
Senate Bill 5032 would have allowed a jury to find someone guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor for assault on an officer if no bodily injury had occurred, rather than having them face an automatic felony, which is required by current law. The automatic felony also would be removed if the person committing the assault had diminished physical or mental capacity.
Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, said during Tuesday's House Committee for Courts of Justice hearing he agrees the automatic felony for a minor assault is a problem that needs to be fixed, but he said the bill should receive further study by the Crime Commission and be reintroduced in the 2021 session with its input taken into consideration.
The Courts of Justice Committee voted, 18-1, to pass by the bill indefinitely, effectively killing its chances of receiving a floor vote during the special session.