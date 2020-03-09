Legislation that would decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana passed the Virginia General Assembly and is headed to Gov. Ralph Northam, who is expected to sign the bill into law.
The bill, which had to go through two conference committees, institutes a civil penalty for the simple possession of marijuana, which would get rid of the possibility of jail time and impose a $25 fine. Currently, a first offense could land someone 30 days in jail and a fine up to $500, with subsequent offenses yielding a Class 1 misdemeanor.
The new proposal presumes a person who possesses less than one ounce of marijuana has it for personal use unless someone provides evidence to prove otherwise. However, if a court finds a person possesses less than one ounce of marijuana with the intention to sell, give or distribute it, then that person would be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.
A person who possesses between one ounce and five pounds of marijuana with the intention to sell, give or distribute it would be guilty of a Class 5 felony. For more than five pounds, a person would be guilty of a felony that would yield between five and 30 years in prison.
The legislation also would redefine marijuana to include hash oil, which currently yields greater penalties.
The bill, Senate Bill 2, received bipartisan support, but still had some opposition from Republicans. It passed the Senate, 27-12, and House, 57-33, on Sunday.
