(The Center Square) – Legislation that creates a bipartisan Commission on Civil Rights and Policing passed the Virginia Senate on Tuesday.
The commission would review civil justice, civil liberties and policing in the commonwealth. It would be made up of three members of the Senate, three members of the House, four chiefs of police, three commonwealth’s attorneys, the president of the Virginia NAACP and others.
“I think it’s incumbent and important on all of us to try to make our justice system fair for every citizen,” said the bill's chief patron, Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Montross, on the Senate floor.
Stuart said the commission would not replace the activities of the Virginia State Crime Commission, but rather be supplementary to it. The legislation, Senate Bill 5003, passed with bipartisan support, 29-7, and heads to the House.