(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee passed legislation that would establish monetary penalties for violating the governor’s COVID-19-related restrictions and other restrictions promulgated during a state of emergency.

Under current law, a person who violates one of the governor’s executive orders could be found guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor. Under Senate Bill 5117’s reform, a person could also receive a civil penalty of $500 for such a violation.

The bill also would permit the summons to be executed by a police officer when the violation is observed by the officer. It advanced through the General Laws and Technology Committee, 9-5, on Monday, with one Republican voting with the Democrat majority. The bill previously had failed to advance out of the committee.

