(The Center Square) – Senate-passed legislation that would prohibit mandatory face masks in Virginia schools advanced through the committee process in the House and is set for debate on the House floor.
Senate Bill 739, sponsored by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, advanced through the House Education Committee on a narrow 12-10 vote. The legislation passed the Senate 21-17 earlier this week. If it passes the House unamended, it will head to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk for his signature. The governor has expressed support for the legislation.
“This vote gets us one step closer to ending unreasonable mask mandates in our schools,” Committee Chairman Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, said in a statement. “I’d like to thank the members of the Education Committee for their swift work today to make this happen. Senate Bill 739 puts parents back in charge of whether or not their children wear a mask in school. It’s a common-sense measure, and long overdue.”
Although the school would be allowed to create masking policies, the bill would allow parents to opt their children out of any masking requirements, regardless of the school’s policy. The parents would not need to provide any reason to justify opting their children out of the rule and schools would be prohibited from using any disciplinary or academic punishments against students who are opted out of the requirements.
“When Republicans said we’re listening to parents, we meant it,” House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a statement. “Today’s action shows our commitment to parents and their role in their children's lives. Senate Bill 739 will be on the floor of the House for a final vote next week, and upon passage, I will personally communicate it to Governor Youngkin immediately. Our kids can’t wait.”
The proposal has received opposition from most Democrats in the legislature who have argued that schools should make decisions with the input of local health officials. They also argued that preventing schools from implementing their own mandates would prevent them from addressing any future problems.
Lawmakers introduced the proposal amid court battles between the Youngkin Administration and several local school districts over an executive order that had similar language to the proposed legislation. At this time, courts are allowing schools to defy the order out of concern that the executive order may not have been within the governor’s authority. If the legislation becomes law, it would clarify the issue and ensure an end to the mask mandates, regardless of the court ruling on the executive order.
During his campaign, Youngkin heavily stressed that he would grant more authority to parents in making decisions about their education.