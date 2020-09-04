(The Center Square) – Bills that would prohibit no-knock raids, ban chokeholds and require officers to intervene when another officer is engaged in excessive force passed the Virginia House on Friday.
House Bill 5099 would require officers to clearly announce their authority and their purpose for executing a search warrant before entering a home. The bill would require all warrants to be executed in the daytime unless a judge approves a nighttime raid after police demonstrate good cause for one. If a judge is not available and police have tried to reach one, they can receive approval from a magistrate.
The bill, sponsored by Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, does not apply to arrest warrants.
Supporters said this bill will increase safety for the officers and the person being searched, but opponents said it will put officers at risk. It advanced, 56-41, with substantial support from Democrats and opposition from Republicans.
House Bill 5029, sponsored by Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, would create criminal penalties for an officer who fails to intervene when another officer is engaging in an unlawful use of force. If the officer fails to intervene when there is nonlethal force, the officer could be punished with a Class 1 misdemeanor. An officer is subject to a Class 4 felony if serious injury occurs and a Class 6 felony if the officer uses lethal force.
The legislation passed, 55-42.
A bill to ban chokeholds and other neck restraints by police officers also passed the House. A neck restraint was defined as any application of pressure against the neck that restricts a person’s movement, blood flow or breathing. An officer found guilty of using one would be guilty of a Class 6 felony under this law.
The bill, House Bill 5069, sponsored by Del. Jennifer Foy, D-Woodbridge, passed the chamber, 55-43.
Several other police and sentencing reforms passed in the House and Senate this week. House bills have been sent to the Senate, and Senate bills have been sent to the House for consideration. The two chambers will have to work out differences on similar pieces of legislation.