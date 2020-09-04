(The Center Square) – Legislation that would have made it easier for people to sue police officers failed on the Virginia House floor Friday after a handful of Democrats voted with the Republican minority to kill the bill.
House Bill 5013 would have ended qualified immunity for police officers and allowed people to sue an officer for deprivation of legal rights and be awarded damages. Current law allows a person to sue an officer only if that officer violates a clearly established right that any reasonable person would be aware of.
Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, the bill’s sponsor said on the House floor the high standard in current law does not grant people proper access to the courts when their rights are violated. He said his bill would have brought about a better and more equitable justice system.
Republican leadership overwhelmingly opposed the legislation. Speaking to the bill, Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, said the legislation could have the unintended consequence of hurting good police officers. Under this bill, he said, an officer could be sued if he causes an accident while speeding during a high-speed pursuit.
Miyares said Virginia Beach has been struggling to fill empty spots on the police force. He said the risk of being sued for a $40,000 to $50,000 salary job would discourage people from joining the force.
The bill failed on a 47-49 vote, with three abstentions.
Senate Democrats are not taking up a similar bill in their chamber.