(The Center Square) – Several policing reform bills, including a ban on no-knock search warrants and reform on civilian review boards of police, are headed to a joint conference committee between the Virginia Senate and House so lawmakers can create a compromise bill that can pass both chambers.
Bills that would require police to announce themselves and state their authority before authorizing a search warrant, effectively banning no-knock search warrants, have been introduced in both chambers. The bills would not apply to other types of warrants.
In the House, lawmakers adopted a provision that would require police to wait 30 seconds after announcing themselves before they could enter a home, but senators rejected a floor amendment with identical language. The waiting requirement is the primary disagreement between the two chambers.
Lawmakers will have to hash out stronger disagreements on legislation designed to reform civilian review boards of police departments. The House has insisted on language that would force local governments to establish these boards, but the Senate repeatedly has rejected a mandate, instead favoring language that would make the adoption optional.
Both versions would give local governments the option to expand the power of these boards, including the ability to grant subpoena power and the authority to conduct hearings.
A few other criminal justice reform bills also will head to a joint conference committee. Bills that would put more restrictions on police departments purchasing military equipment have some differences on the types of equipment that should be included. Bills that would create an automatic expungement for certain crimes have differences on the specific crimes that would incur the expungement.