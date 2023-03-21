(The Center Square) – Surveillance video from a Virginia psychiatric hospital made public Tuesday shows sheriff’s deputies and other medical personnel pinning down Irvo Otieno until he was no longer moving and before hospital workers tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate him.
Ten individuals – seven sheriff’s deputies and three hospital workers – have been charged with second degree murder in the death of Otenio, who died March 6 while being admitted to Central State Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Petersburg.
A grand jury indicted all 10 individuals Tuesday – the same day the surveillance video from the hospital was made public, according to CBS News.
The surveillance video, which was obtained and published by several media outlets Tuesday, shows Otieno being forcibly pinned down for several minutes. At one point, it appears nearly 10 individuals are pressing down on Otieno, who is handcuffed.
The footage shows hospital staff eventually began chest compressions and resuscitation efforts on Otieno, who appears limp in the video after being held down.
Attorneys for two of the defendants sought to block the release of the video on Monday, arguing it could influence the pool of jurors and prevent a fair trial for defendants, according to the Washington Post, who first obtained the video.
The Center Square sent requests for comment to one of the defense attorneys in the case, to an attorney for Otieno’s family and to Prosecutor Ann Cabell Baskervill Tuesday. No responses were received within deadline Tuesday.
Last week in court, Baskervill said Otieno asphyxiated from the weight of the officers holding him down, saying their actions resulted in “smothering him to death,” as reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Final autopsy reports have not been released.
During a press conference last week, Otieno’s family told reporters the 28-year-old was suffering from a mental health problem when he was taken into custody by police in Henrico County March 3, as reported by the Washington Post. Otieno’s family was shown surveillance video of the actions leading up to his death last week.
“My son was treated like a dog, worse than a dog,” Otieno’s mother, Caroline Ouko, told reporters, according to the Washington Post. “I saw it with my own eyes in the video. He was treated inhumanely, and it was traumatic, and it was systemic.”
In a statement after the surveillance video was made public Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his “heart grieves for Mr. Otieno and his family at their loss.”
“This is a gut-wrenching reminder that significant changes are needed in our behavioral health system,” Youngkin said. “As the full investigation continues and we let the judicial process run its course, it is clear that we must press forward with my proposed aggressive transformation of our behavioral health system."
NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson released a statement in response to the video release Tuesday saying “no person should ever face this level of violence from those who are meant to ‘serve and protect’ and treat people facing mental health crises.”
“For eleven minutes, not one of the ten individuals who watched him die stopped to consider that no individual deserves to be treated the way that Irvo was,” Johnson said. “Even now, none of those involved can explain how an unresponsive man could be considered aggressive or how the situation could have warranted such an inhumane and violent response. The NAACP commends the Dinwiddie County prosecutors for releasing the footage and charging all seven deputies and three hospital staff who are directly responsible for Irvo’s death.”
An investigation into Otienio’s death by Virginia State Police is ongoing. The Henrico County Sheriff's Office is also conducting a review.