(The Center Square) — Just days after the House and Senate budget committees reached a deal, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called a General Assembly Special Session for Wednesday, Sept. 6, to pass amendments to the state’s biennial budget.
Budget negotiations have been fraught with difficulty this year, with the Republican-led House and the Democrat-led Senate unable to compromise on the governor’s proposed tax cuts and other big-ticket items like K-12 education.
Negotiators finally reached a deal on Friday, and the governor is calling legislators together to finalize it.
“I am calling Virginia’s lawmakers back to Richmond to reach a resolution on the state budget. Virginians deserve it. To make Virginia more affordable for families and local businesses, we must deliver on our shared goals for more jobs, safer and healthier communities, greater workforce and educational opportunities and much needed tax relief for Virginians,” Youngkin said in a statement released Tuesday.
Budget conferees announced some specifics they had agreed to on Friday but disclosed that “our conferees and staff will be completing the final touches in the days to come.”
Lawmakers are required to make the full budget available to the legislature and the public at least 48 hours before the assembly votes on the amendments.