(The Center Square) – When asked directly Thursday night whether he is considering running for higher office, Gov. Glenn Youngkin did not officially rule out a presidential run in 2024, but said he is focused on Virginia.
“I have a big job, I love my job,” Youngkin said during a CNN Town Hall Thursday night. “Thank you for hiring me, thank you for letting me come to work every day and go to work for 8.7 million Virginians. That’s what my focus is right now, and I believe there is an enormous about of work yet to do in Virginia.”
The Republican governor, who is just over a year into his term as governor, has raised speculation in recent months that he could be gearing for a presidential run come 2024. After the legislative session adjourned, Youngkin traveled to New York last week to meet with GOP donors, as reported by the Washington Post.
As noted Thursday evening, Virginia sets a four-year term limit on governors.
Thus far, former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Cranston, Rhode Island Mayor Steve Laffey have announced they will be seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
In addition to Youngkin, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have been among the names mentioned as possible Republican candidates in 2024. Earlier this week, Hogan quieted speculation after announcing he would not run for president in 2024.
Youngkin appeared Thursday night on a town hall moderated by reporter Jake Tapper where he fielded audience questions surrounding education.
