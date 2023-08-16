(The Center Square) — Today’s gas prices in Virginia are higher than a month ago but lower than a year ago and lower than the national average.
Unleaded regular is going for an average of $3.67 per gallon in the commonwealth; diesel for $4.19. The price is almost 30 cents higher than a month ago when gas was $3.41 per gallon, but it’s 20 cents less than today’s national average of $3.87.
Within the state, prices are generally highest in Northern Virginia and Eastern parts of the state, in urban or close-to-urban areas and lower in the Central and Southwestern parts of the state.
Gas is most expensive in Arlington and Fairfax Counties, costing an average of $3.88 per gallon, more than 20 cents higher than the state average. Gas is lowest in Danville at $3.45 for unleaded regular.
The American Automobile Association categorizes states according to the range into which their retail gas prices fall. Virginia is in the second-lowest tier for gas prices that, currently fall between $3.63 and $3.75 per gallon.
Virginia’s prices are higher than its neighbors to the West and South, like Kentucky and Tennessee, which are currently averaging $3.58 and $3.50 per gallon and fall into the country's lowest tier for gas prices.
With the exception of West Virginia, the commonwealth’s prices are lower than its neighbors to the North — 14 cents lower than Maryland, 8 cents lower than Delaware, and 6 cents lower than New Jersey.
The highest gas prices in the nation are in Illinois and states to the West of Montana and Colorado, including Alaska and Hawaii.