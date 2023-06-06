(The Center Square) – Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner have announced $22.78 million in federal funding to reclaim abandoned mine lands in the commonwealth – supporting projects eliminating dangerous environmental hazards and redevelopment.
The senators touted the funding as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021, saying the money would boost the commonwealth’s economy while improving the environment.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making a real difference for so many Virginians,” Kaine and Warner said in a joint statement. “This funding is great news for Virginia’s mining communities and will help clean up hazardous pollution and boost economic opportunities for years to come.”
Kaine and Warner argue the funding to clean up pollution from the old mines will “create good-paying jobs.” The nearly $23 million awarded this fiscal year is the second allotment for this purpose.
The Abandoned Mine Lands projects provide funding to close dangerous mine shafts, reclaim unstable slopes, and improve and restore water supplies affected by mining. The projects also aim to remedy hazardous gases, such as methane leaking from some abandoned mines.
Supporters of the projects say that by reclaiming the mine lands, they can be turned into recreational facilities and used for economic redevelopments, such as manufacturing or renewable energy projects.
Earlier this year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin championed the projects, highlighting opportunities the initiative will bring to southwest Virginia.
“We have big plans for southwest Virginia and this funding is a great way to build on economic successes that are underway and provide opportunity for those with innovative ideas for the economy,” Youngkin said in a statement.
Funding for the projects is administered through the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement. Since the funding began in 2017, 28 projects across southwest Virginia have been awarded grants.
“Priority will be given to projects that promote innovative renewable energy solutions, innovation in agriculture and specifically projects that promote the creation of high-paying jobs and stimulate the revitalization of historically disadvantaged communities,” according to the Virginia Department of Energy.
The commonwealth has approximately 67,493 total acres of abandoned mine sites, according to Tarah Kesterson, the manager of communications and public relations for Virginia Energy.