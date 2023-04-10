(The Center Square) – Millions of dollars in federal grant funding is available to revitalize abandoned mine land in southwest Virginia – funds state officials hope will support site development, create jobs and address environmental hazards.
The Virginia Department of Energy is currently accepting applications for projects that will reclaim and redevelop abandoned mine land in southwest Virginia. In total, $10.6 million in grant funding is available to support projects that will reclaim mines and restore the land to be used for economic development, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office announced last week.
“We have big plans for southwest Virginia and this funding is a great way to build on economic successes that are underway and provide opportunity for those with innovative ideas for the economy,” Youngkin said in a statement last week.
Virginia has roughly 67,493 total acres of abandoned mine sites, which means the land has features left behind from coal mining that occurred before 1977, according to Tarah Kesterson, the manager of communications and public relations for Virginia Energy. Kesterson said these “features” can include erosion issues, mining byproducts leaching into streams or public safety issues that could lead to falling rock.
Since 2017, Virginia has received tens of millions in funding from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) to support abandoned mine land reclamation projects. The funding is administered by the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.
In total, grant funding has been awarded to 28 projects across Southwest Virginia, according to data from the Virginia Department of Energy. Kesterson said a variety of projects can be eligible to receive grant funding, including community development projects, infrastructure projects and industrial development projects.
Abandoned mine sites that have been restored using AMLER funding include one in Russell County known as “Project Reclaim.” The completed project is now a 160-acre industrial park that is built on land that was once mined.
Approximately 374 jobs were created through the project development and construction of AMLER projects to date, according to Virginia Energy.
“There are a lot of opportunities with developable land, just given the natural terrain [in southwest Virginia],” Kesterson told The Center Square. “AMLER has kind of helped us with opportunities for economic development in that aspect of just finding a place to locate it. It’s a really valued piece into a larger economic development story for southwest Virginia.”
This is the sixth round of funding Virginia has received from the AMLER program and was one of six states chosen to receive this funding to develop abandoned mine sites. Virginia Energy is accepting Letters of Intent between now and June 2 and will receive applications through July 14.
“AMLER is unique in that it has the potential to make land available to developers that once was not,” Virginia Energy Acting Director Will Clear said in a statement last week. “A majority of the projects chosen for this funding also reclaim problems left behind by historic coal mining. So, we get the economic piece, an improvement in public safety and an environmental gain all through one program.”
Nationally, the Biden administration recently announced funding to repurpose current and former mine lands. Through funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Department of Energy is making up to $450 million available to advance clean energy projects on mine lands, the agency announced last week.
Nationwide, there are roughly 17,750 mine sites located across 1.5 million acres of land, according to the Department of Energy. These sites expose local populations to pollutants in the air and impact water quality, according to the agency.