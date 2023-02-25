FILE - Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Del. Barry Knight, Chesapeake, explains amendments during the special session of the 2022 Virginia General Assembly to consider budget amendments on June 17, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Knight, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, that he was surprised and disappointed to learn of a state error that led local school districts to overestimate the funding they are set to receive. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)