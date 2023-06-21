(The Center Square) – In three key commonwealth attorney election primary races in northern Virginia, voters rejected the challengers in favor of progressive incumbents.
In Loudoun County, Democratic incumbent Buta Biberaj defeated challenger Elizabeth Lancaster by more than 10%. Biberaj was thrust into the national spotlight when she came under fire for her handling of sexual assault cases at two county high schools.
In 2021, a “gender fluid” student sexually assaulted a female student in the women’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School. The biological male student was convicted of the assault, then transferred to another high school in the county where another assault occurred.
A Virginia judge eventually removed Biberaj from a case involving the father of one of the victims who was arrested after speaking out at a school board meeting. Loudoun County Judge James Plowman raised concerns over Biberaj’s “public confidence” and “integrity” of the prosecution.
Biberaj defended her time as the commonwealth attorney in a statement following her victory.
“Four years ago, Loudoun County made history by electing the first Democratic Commonwealth’s Attorney in 24 years. We have made major progress over those four years, turning around an outdated system that was costing taxpayers money, failing to provide necessary resources to victims and not making us safer,” said Biberaj.
In Fairfax County, Democratic incumbent Steve Descano fended off challenger Ed Nuttall. Nuttall racked up key endorsements, including the Washington Post, Fraternal Order of Police, Virginia Police Benevolent Association and Fairfax Democratic state Sen. Chap Petersen.
Despite the endorsements and GOP crossover votes, Nuttall lost by more than 10%. The challenger conceded earlier today, congratulating Descano via Twitter.
“Congratulations to [Steve Descano] for winning the Democratic Primary last night for Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney. We started this campaign back in February to give voices to victims of violent crime I believe we have accomplished that,” Nuttall wrote in a tweet.
In Arlington County and the City of Falls Church, progressive incumbent Parisa Dehghani-Tafti beat challenger Josh Katcher by more than 10%. Dehghani-Tafti touted her delivery on her promise to stop seeking cash bail “because it unfairly keeps people in jail simply because they are poor.”
Katcher applauded the judicial debate brought out by the campaign in a written statement following his concession.
“[W]e sought to have a debate about what real reform and real justice could mean for our community,” Katcher said.
All three incumbents were elected in 2019 after receiving financial support from campaign PACs funded by George Soros. Their Republican challengers in the November election face an uphill battle in the heavily Democratic districts.