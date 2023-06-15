(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed 24 bills for improving behavioral health care access as part of the governor’s “historic” Right Help, Right Now plan.
The legislation is intended to improve insurance coverage for behavioral health in the commonwealth, while strengthening the behavioral health workforce and easing the strain on public safety.
In addition, the laws seek to improve private health insurance coverage to include mobile crisis teams and address wait times for individuals held under a temporary detention order.
Youngkin signed the bills at the Fauquier Health Hospital in Warrenton, where he was joined by health care advocates, law enforcement and legislators.
The governor underscored the importance of providing time-sensitive access to behavioral health services.
“Virginians deserve same-day behavioral health services in their moment of need, and yet many people find themselves waiting days for a bed to become available," Youngkin said. "When you need help, every moment matters. At times, that care arrives too late.”
Youngkin criticized antiquated laws while praising legislatures for delivering on his Right Help, Right Now plan.
“Due to inadequate capacity and outdated laws, our law enforcement heroes often stay with patients in emergency rooms while they are waiting for care," Youngkin said. "I’m grateful to the General Assembly for helping us honor our commitment to ensuring every Virginian experiencing a behavioral health crisis will know who to call, and where to go for access to behavioral health care.”
Youngkin proposed the Right Help, Right Now plan late last year, a part of his three-year plan to improve the commonwealth’s behavioral health care system.
The governor’s office described the plan as a “six-pillared approach” to address behavioral health challenges, including encompassing crisis care, easing the burden on public safety, providing substance abuse support, strengthening the behavioral workforce and improving service delivery.
Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Little applauded the plan citing the need to improve the behavioral health care infrastructure in the commonwealth.
“For far too long, our behavioral health care system has lacked the infrastructure to support the needs of Virginians," Littel said. "While we are only in the first year of our three-year plan, these bills will have a tremendous impact on people in need of care, their loved ones, and their communities.”
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears highlighted the strain behavioral health issues can have on families, including her own.
“It is just that we address the growing needs and prioritize care before a crisis devastates a family, a scenario that sadly, my family has experienced," she said. "I am thankful for the Governor’s leadership and the work of the General Assembly in passing practical legislation to help those in need.”
Also in attendance was the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner Nelson Smith, who hoped the legislation would simplify navigating the system while seeking help.
“The intersection where behavioral health meets other systems like law enforcement, schools, courts, and private hospitals is wide and complex," Smith said. "These bills will improve Virginians experiences when navigating these roads.”