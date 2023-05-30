(The Center Square) – Sen. Tim Kaine is pressuring the U.S. Postal Service to address mail delivery issues plaguing some regions of Virginia.
Kaine is pressing for answers regarding “persistent issues” with mail delivery across the commonwealth and how the postal service plans to fix them.
“I am concerned that Virginia communities as far-flung as Smyth County in southwest Virginia, the Richmond area (nearly 300 miles away from Chilhowie by highway), and Arlington, across the river from Washington, D.C., are all experiencing missing bills, medications, tax documents, and days/weeks without mail,” said Kaine.
In Kaine’s letter to Scott Slusher, director of government liaison for the postal service, the senator cites varying complaints his office has received from constituents regarding significant delays in mail delivery.
The senator highlighted instances his office was alerted to mail delivery issues. In February, Thomas Bridge Water Corp. in Marion reported more than 1,800 households waited over two weeks to receive their bills.
When the senator’s office followed up, at least half of the company’s customers reported significant delays in receiving their March bills, leading to many customers complaining the issues led to repeated late charges.
“[Delayed mail delivery] has caused issues not only for us as a company, but also for our customers who are upset over past due/late fee charges caused by the delay in delivery. We are constantly receiving phone calls from customers, complaining about these issues. We have not shut any one’s water off but penalties and fees are most definitely an issue,” the letter from Thomas Bridge Water Corp. reads.
Residents in Chilhowie notified the senator’s office regarding utility bills delivered past the due date, despite being sent out two weeks prior. Similar complaints were fielded in the following two months.
In addition, a company in Henrico reported they failed to receive mail for two weeks, while a resident in Roanoke only received mail twice a week. Some Virginians even experienced significant delays in receiving essential items such as medications.
Kaine’s office noted they received a response from the local post office apologizing for issues, blaming the delays on intermitent staffing problems.
Kaine added that delayed deliveries weren’t the only issue plaguing the postal service in Virginia. Some residents reported never receiving vital items.
“Not only are Virginians waiting long periods of time for their deliveries, I’ve heard from some who have noticed that critical items are never delivered at all,” Kaine wrote in the letter.
“A Virginian in Arlington repeatedly went several days without mail over the period of several months and did not receive specific items, including a Virginia Auto Registration from the DMV and a Virginia driver’s license,” Kaine said.
Kaine noted in previous correspondence from the postal service that problems stemmed from staffing shortages, specifically due to the pandemic. The senator wants to know why staffing remains a problem three years post-pandemic. He also asks the postal service to identify specific regions of the commonwealth with “bottlenecks” of service and how they plan to address the challenges.
“I request that you review these concerns, provide information on how these are being addressed, and share what factors are causing what appear to be systemic challenges with processing mail promptly and getting it successfully to the right place,” Kaine concluded.
The Center Square reached out to the postal service for comment, which had yet to respond at the time of publication.