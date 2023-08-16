(The Center Square) – Virginia’s long-awaited Interstate 95 express lanes were ceremonially opened during a ribbon-cutting led by political and transportation leaders, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Sen. Tim Kaine, who touted the project as a time-saver and economic boost to the region.
The 10 miles of new lanes, privately funded through Transurban in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation, will complete the stretch through Stafford County – notorious for being one of the nation's worst spots for traffic congestion. Ground was broken in 2019. The new lanes in the major corridor serving north-south travelers between Maine and Florida are estimated to reduce commuting time between Fredericksburg and Washington by 35 minutes.
The $670 million project will eventually include two new direct access points to and from the express lanes, including Marine Corps Base Quantico and the FBI Academy.
Youngkin used the event to promote the commonwealth in the selection of the future FBI headquarters, touting improved access for national security workers.
“[The lanes will provide] faster access to the Marine Corps Base Quantico," Youngkin said. "Folks, there's 28,000 workers in this region that need access to this extraordinary center of our national security and defense. And might I add, it's just another reason why the FBI headquarters should go in Virginia.”
The addition of the new lanes is expected to benefit the Stafford and Fredericksburg region by creating more than 9,000 jobs and an estimated $1 billion in economic activity, officials say.
“Through the continued power of public-private partnerships, investment in local and regional communities and booming job creation, we are solidifying Virginia’s status as a great place to do business,” said Youngkin.
Kaine, who jokingly reminded the audience of the number of hours spent commuting between Richmond and D.C., including camping out on the stretch in Stafford during the January 2022 snowstorm – reiterated the adverse effects traffic congestion can have on businesses.
“If you have a business that has delivery trucks, instead of six deliveries a day, maybe they do three and a half or four because of congestion,” said the senator.
Amanda Baxter, senior vice president of Virginia Market and Operations for Transurban, told The Center Square that 67% of people that live in the D.C. region use their lanes, which include I-395 and stretches of I-495 in addition to I-95 from Springfield southward into Stafford County.
“So when we talk about it, this is 66% more capacity along this corridor that doesn’t exist today,” Baxter added.
The express lanes are free for High Occupancy Vehicles of more than three people, motorcycles and buses, while others pay tolls that vary based on traffic congestion.
Baxter told The Center Square that approximately 52% or higher of travelers using the express lanes fall into the HOV category. Transurban says its lanes help reduce greenhouse gases by 4,000 tons annually.
Although the ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday, the lanes become operational Thursday evening.