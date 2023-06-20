(The Center Square) – A global shipping container company announced plans to expand its headquarters in Virginia with a $30 million investment.
ZIM American Integrated Shipping Services Company, a subsidiary of the publicly held international cargo shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd, based in Israel, chose the Hampton Roads region to relocate and expand its U.S. headquarters.
The commonwealth beat out several other states vying for the project, which officials say will result in several hundred jobs.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin applauded the announcement, saying it would provide job security for the region.
“It was a priority for ZIM American Integrated Shipping Services Co., LLC to retain its headquarters in the commonwealth and secure employment opportunities in the Hampton Roads region for years to come,” said Youngkin.
The governor approved a nearly $1.5 million grant through the commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help Virginia Beach secure the project.
The company will be eligible to receive benefits from the commonwealth through the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program and funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities. The funding will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
The project was secured with the assistance of The Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the City of Virginia Beach, Hampton Roads Alliance and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission.
Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick says the project will benefit the commonwealth and the country.
“The Hampton Roads region’s strategic location and proximity to The Port of Virginia will help align ZIM American Integrated Shipping Services Co., LLC for further growth in the U.S. market, and we are proud that this global shipping leader will remain and expand in the commonwealth,” said Merrick.
ZIM operates in over 90 countries serving an estimated 34,000 customers while utilizing 300 ports around the world.