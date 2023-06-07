(The Center Square) – The Virginia Department of Education released a report on recommendations for the General Assembly, and the status of the commonwealth’s commitment to promote excellence in education.
Leaders and stakeholders met to evaluate and recommend specific policies and performance standards for public education in the commonwealth.
The report highlights six goals for public education to be recommended to the Legislature, which stems from a stakeholder group led by the Board of Education, secretary of education and state superintendent as part of House Bill 938 signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera touted the report, Recommendations of the Secretary of Education and the Superintendent of Public Instruction to Promote Excellence and Higher Student Achievement in response to HB 938, as it works to underscore “transparency” and progress for education in the commonwealth.
“This report highlights the transformational work in progress to strengthen the transparency, rigor and multiple pathways in Virginia’s K-12 education system,” Guidera said.
The goals outlined by education leaders and stakeholders hope to achieve are: advancing “excellence in instruction and student achievement in mathematics”; expanding opportunities for public high school students to receive their Advanced Studies Diploma; increasing transparency for public elementary school performance measures; prioritizing performance measures in public schools for “grade-level proficiency and growth” throughout the school year, and year-to-year for reading and mathematics – especially between the grades of kindergarten and fifth grade; ensure proficiency standards on the Standards of Learning assessments for math and reading are maintained; and provide a “strong accreditation system that promotes meaningful accountability year-over-year.”
The final report highlights recommended legislative reforms, actions and projects from the Board of Education to build a robust accreditation system, set SOL proficiency standards aligning with success, promote excellence in education and student achievements in math, and promote more pathways to ensure students are prepared for college and future careers.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons says the commonwealth is “committed” to forging a solid educational system, promising students a strong foundation.
“The department is committed to building a best-in-class educational system that ensures every student is prepared for post-secondary opportunities and success in life,” Coons said.
“I look forward to continuing our work with parents and educators, the state Board of Education and the General Assembly to prioritize student outcomes and put the individual needs of students and families first,” she concluded.