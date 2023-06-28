(The Center Square) — Virginia will receive over $171 million in federal funding to support five “green” transit projects throughout the commonwealth as part of the infrastructure law.
Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner tout the funding, part of the bipartisan legislation signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. Supporters say the funding will bring American-made, clean-energy buses to communities throughout the commonwealth.
“This funding will help deliver state-of-the-art buses and bus facilities that are better for our environment and make Virginia’s transit systems more reliable and comfortable for riders. We’re proud to know that this funding will support American jobs while making our communities more accessible,” said Kaine and Warner.
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is set to receive $104 million to kickstart its campaign to convert its 1,600-vehicle fleet to zero-emission by 2042.
The funding will go towards purchasing approximately 100 battery-electric buses, upgrading WMATA’s Lorton garage to a fully electric facility, and training workers to operate and repair the new technology.
The Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads will receive $25 million to replace its 39-year-old Parks Avenue Maintenance Facility. The new Southside Bus Operating Facility will support the current fleet and a future larger, zero-emission fleet. Hampton Roads Transit aims to operate a zero-emission bus fleet by 2040.
Alexandria will receive approximately $24 million to upgrade its DASH transit system and purchase 14 battery-electric buses and the charging equipment to support the new vehicles. The funding will provide workforce training to operate and maintain the upgraded fleet. Alexandria has set a goal to transition their fleet to 100% zero-emissions by 2037.
Loudoun County is set to receive nearly $14 million to transform its existing fleet into a clean-energy fleet by purchasing 37 compressed natural gas buses. CNG buses “emit over 90% less particulate mass than conventional diesels,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
In addition, the county will construct a fueling station while improving its maintenance facility.
Lastly, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation will receive $4.7 million to replace a few dozen of their oldest buses, which 11 rural transit providers operate.