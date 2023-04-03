(The Center Square) – The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that Irvo Otieno’s official cause of death was “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints” and the manner of death has been ruled a “homicide,” the attorneys for Otieno’s family announced Monday.
Otieno, a 28-year old Black man, died March 6 while being admitted to Central State Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Petersburg. Surveillance video from the hospital released nearly two weeks ago showed Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies and other medical personnel pinning Otieno to the ground for several minutes until he was no longer moving. The video also shows hospital staff trying unsuccessfully to resuscitate Otenio after he was held down.
Ten individuals, including seven sheriff’s deputies and three hospital workers, were charged with second degree murder in the death of Otieno. A grand jury indicted all 10 individuals at the end of March.
Otieno’s family retained attorneys Ben Crump and Mark Krudys after his death. The attorneys released a joint statement Monday saying the “official cause and manner of death is not surprising to us as it corroborates what the world witnessed in the video.”
“In a chilling parallel to George Floyd’s killing, Irvo was held down and excessively restrained to death, when he should have been provided medical help and compassion,” the attorneys said. “It is tragic that yet another life has been lost to this malicious and deadly restraint technique.”
The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.