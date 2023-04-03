This video provided by Central State Hospital/Dinwiddie County, Va. shows a clip from surveillance camera of deputies and hospital employees appearing to administer CPR as Irvo Otieno lies on the floor at Central State Hospital, on March 6, 2023 in Petersburg, Va. Footage obtained Tuesday, March 21, which has no audio, shows various members of sheriff's deputies and employees attempting to restrain a handcuffed and shackled Otieno for about 20 minutes after he's led into a room at the hospital, where he was going to be admitted. (Central State Hospital/Dinwiddie County, Va. Attorney via AP)