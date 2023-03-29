(The Center Square) – Democratic Del. Lamont Bagby has won the special election to fill the Richmond-based seat in the Virginia state Senate left vacant by former Sen. Jennifer McClellan, according to unofficial results from the Department of Election.
Bagby won roughly 90% of the vote in the Senate District 9 special election Tuesday against Republican challenger Stephen Imholt, according to unofficial results with nearly all precincts reporting. The 9th Senate District includes parts of Richmond, Henrico, Hanover and Charles City counties.
Bagby, who was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2015 and currently serves as the chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, issued a statement Tuesday evening saying he is “honored to be the next State Senator representing the very communities that raised me.”
“To all those who joined us, and to those who didn’t, know that this seat belongs to you and my door will always be open,” Bagby said. “Together, we are going to do great things for Virginia families – from lowering costs for hard working Virgininans and protecting workers’ rights, to ensuring more accessible housing and fortifying Democrats’ brick wall against Republican attacks on reproductive rights, voting rights and public education, we will get it done.”
Bagby will finish out the unexpected Senate term of McClellan, who was recently sworn into Congress. McClellan made history in February when she became the first Black woman elected to Congress to represent Virginia after winning a special election to fill the open seat left vacant after the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-VA.
As part of finishing out McClellan’s term, Bagby will participate in the April 12th reconvened session on the Senate side where lawmakers will consider Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s vetos and proposed legislative amendments. Bagby’s election means the Democratic majority in the Senate will remain the same – 22-18.