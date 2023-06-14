(The Center Square) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the commonwealth beat out New York in a bid for a new location of a sixth-generation pyrotechnic company that contracts with the Department of Defense to expand in Pulaski County.
The New York-based Fireworks by Grucci, has an existing presence in the commonwealth through its manufacturing arm, Pyrotechnique by Grucci. The former is an American company that has supplied thousands of celebrations with its pyrotechnic arts since 1850, notably eight presidential inaugurations and four Olympic Games.
Pyrotechnique grew from Fireworks, after the company won a contract with the Department of Defense in 1989 to manufacture pyrotechnic simulators for the military.
“We are proud to have this historic and world-renowned company expand its assembly, storage, and distribution operations in Pulaski County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.
Grucci will invest $5.5 million with its expansion in Pulaski County, transforming the 30,000-square-foot former Koinonia Tapes and Foams into its new facility, creating 45 new jobs.
Bringing Grucci to Pulaski County was a collaborative effort involving regional and national organizations. The county partnered with the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Onward New River Valley, delegates and the governor to make it happen.
“This project took a tremendous amount of effort to compete for and win,” said Laura Walters, chair of Pulaski County’s Board of Supervisors. “We are very excited and honored to have [Grucci] join our family of businesses here in Pulaski County.”
The governor helped pave the way for the expansion by approving a grant to help the county. “Youngkin approved a $212,000 grant from the commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the county with the project,” according to a release from Youngkin’s office. The company, too, can look to the Virginia Enterprise Program and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program for additional state benefits, funding, and support.