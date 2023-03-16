(The Center Square) – A global animal rights group is urging the National Institutes of Health to investigate Eastern Virginia Medical School following a lab inspection earlier this year that revealed “critical” violations of federal Animal Welfare Act regulations.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) submitted a formal complaint with the NIH this week asking the agency to conduct an investigation into research experiments involving animals at the medical school, which is located in Norfolk, Virginia. A January inspection report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture found “critical” violations of federal regulations at the school, including failures that led to the death of several animals.
In a statement, PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said the organization is calling on the NIH to "turn off the money spigot” to the school, noting EVMS received more than $7.3 million from the NIH last year – 47% of which supported projects involving experimenting on animals.
“As you know, institutions that receive funding from Public Health Service agencies—including NIH—are required to comply with PHS Policy,” PETA wrote in the complaint to the NIH. “Failure to comply violates not only federal animal welfare guidelines and policies but also public expectations that facilities receiving tax dollars to use animals—who are capable of experiencing pain, distress, love, and companionship and value their lives just as we value ours—at the very least, comply with minimal standards aimed at ensuring some modicum of animal welfare.”
The school also received $31.2 million from the commonwealth in 2021, according to PETA.
According to the January inspection report from the USDA, researchers violated regulations by making changes to research protocol involving animals without proper review or approval. In one case, several chinchillas were kept on a study “despite reaching and passing humane endpoints.” The inspection found some animals were kept on the study beyond its 22-week timeline – some for 21 months – and discovered four female chinchillas lost more than 25% of their body weight and either died or had to be euthanized.
USDA inspectors also found that the facility “failed to utilize appropriate methods to prevent, control, and diagnose medical issues that arose from the administration of IV insulin,” which ultimately resulted in the death of a male rhesus macaque in June 2022. Eleven other rhesus macaques also underwent the procedure and "received no monitoring of their blood glucose or medical interventions for low blood sugar despite having blood glucose levels that were so low they were undetectable by the handheld glucometer."
PETA wrote to the NIH that it believes the violations detailed in the report “constitute violations of the Public Health Service Policy on Humane Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (PHS Policy).”
In response, Eastern Virginia Medical School said in an emailed statement that the school contracted with a company in Richmond – which was not named – to provide a facility for the chinchilla research, but said “COVID restrictions limited access to the facilities where the animals were housed and hampered the ability to conduct research as dictated by the research protocol.”
“The company was not responsive to repeated inquiries; however, in the interim, the EVMS veterinary care staff continued to monitor the animals to assess their overall well-being. Once COVID restrictions were lifted, the company completed the study and the research project has been closed by EVMS,” the school said in a statement.
In the case of the rhesus macaques, EVMS said the researcher set weight and age limits for protocol, “but then was unable to purchase animals that met all of those criteria.” The school said the researcher secured animals that were outside of the age range stated in the protocol, but “failed to inform” the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of the age discrepancy.
Further, EVMS said two veterinarians cared for animals during the research, but said “all medical interventions were not fully documented.”
“Although some animals took longer than anticipated to recover from anesthesia and blood sugar levels were not recorded, the veterinarians consulted with the investigator on a regular basis as to the medical status of the animals and they treated the animals as they deemed appropriate within the confines of what was medically allowable without negatively exacerbating their clinical status. Unfortunately, not all of the animals responded to treatment,” the school said.
The school said both studies completed by researchers were closed by the time of the USDA inspection, therefore “no corrective action was required by the USDA or the institution.” However, EVMS said it is now counseling researchers when setting protocol parameters to “include timely review of documentation and more frequent real-time procedural audits.”
In under two years, EVMS has garnered four “critical” violations for treatment of animals, according to PETA. Before the latest inspection this January, animals rights groups sounded the alarm in fall 2022 over the treatment of baboons during an experiment at EVMS.
According to documents obtained by Lady Freethinker, a Los Angeles-based animals rights group, EVMS received an official warning notice of violation from the USDA in October 2021 after a September 2021 report detailed violations of protocol involving the baboons. According to the inspection report, at least three female baboons underwent “multiple major operative procedures” without prior approval from administrators.
During the General Assembly session this year, lawmakers passed two identical measures that will require any animal testing facility to post its annual report on the homepage of their website before Dec. 1, and make USDA inspection reports publicly available on their website within 30 days of receipt. Additionally, colleges and universities operating animal testing facilities must alert the institution’s leadership when it receives a citation for critical noncompliance under the Animal Welfare Act.
According to PETA, EVSM was one of five public universities that lobbied against these bills. The bills are now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has a March 27 action deadline.