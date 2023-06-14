(The Center Square) – Virginia Democratic U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced nearly $1.6 million in federal funding to address the commonwealth's teacher shortage.
The funding will specifically support Virginia Commonwealth University’s RTR teacher residency program and recruit candidates from diverse backgrounds. The program will offer candidates with skills needed to educate in “high-need” schools.
“As Virginia and our nation face educator shortages, it’s critical that we’re recruiting more Americans to fill these roles and providing them with the skills they need to help our students succeed,” the senators said in a release.
The funding will allow the Virginia Adult Literacy Resource Center and Multilingual Ambassador Program to offer development and training to help teachers educate bilingual and multilingual students, hoping it will lead to more multilingual adults entering the teaching profession.
“We’re glad this funding will help address teacher shortages and increase diversity in the teacher workforce to better meet students’ needs, especially in such a diverse community like Central Virginia,” Kaine and Warner said.
Funding was awarded through a U.S. Department of Education program which supports minority-centered education institutions. The programs hope to increase the number of “well-prepared teachers, including teachers of color.”
The senator’s release noted a majority of students attending public schools across the country are students of color; however, only 20% of the educator workforce are considered “teachers of color.”
In addition, the program will provide professional development opportunities and build an alumni network. The program will partner with Richmond, Petersburg, Chesterfield, and Henrico public schools.
The senators cite their support in addressing the teacher shortage while supporting diversity in education. Kaine introduced the PREP Act to address educator and administrative shortages—specifically principals in predominately rural communities.
Kaine also introduced the DIVERSIFY Act to help attract more educators and promote diversity in the field, which would also “address educator shortages and increase children’s access to a diverse and well-prepared educator workforce by strengthening the federal Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program.”