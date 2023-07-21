(The Center Square) – The Federal Aviation Administration is providing another $44.6 million to Virginia airports in infrastructure improvement funds as part of its fiscal year 2023 Airport Improvement Program.
That brings the total funds the organization has awarded to commonwealth airports this year to $79.5 million.
In the past three years, Virginia airports have received more than $552 million in funding, largely due to the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The airports that have been awarded the most this year are Washington's Dulles International Airport ($20 million), Norfolk International Airport (approximately $19 million), and Richmond International Airport ($9.6 million).
“Local airports are crucial for travel to, from, and throughout Virginia,” said Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, in a joint statement, regarding the grants. “We’re glad to see this funding continue to support investments at airports across the commonwealth that will improve safety and efficiency for travelers.”
In this latest round of funding, five commercial and five general aviation airports in Virginia are receiving federal dollars. The FAA defines general aviation airports as “public-use airports that do not have scheduled service” or ones that do have scheduled service “with less than 2,500 passenger boardings [per] year.”
Three airports are receiving the bulk of the grants, though a total of six are receiving more than $1 million in funding.
Norfolk International, Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport are set to receive $13.7 million, $7.6 million and $7.4 million, respectively, for runway rehabilitation and reconstruction.
Richmond International Airport will receive $5.6 million to “shift or configure an existing runway,” and Martinsville’s Blue Ridge Airport, a general aviation airport, will receive $4.7 million to “shift or configure an existing taxiway and extend its runway.”
The remaining grants were awarded to general aviation airports.
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport/Woodrum Field will receive $4 million to make improvements to its “safety area.”
Richmond Executive Airport/Chesterfield County and Abingdon’s Virginia Highlands Airport have together been granted more than $1 million for runway enhancements.
Front Royal-Warren County Airport is to conduct an “airport-related” environmental assessment with $325,000, and Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport is to update its Airport Master Plan with $300,000.