(The Center Square) – The Virginia General Assembly approved Gov. Ralph Northam’s amendments to two initiatives that would restrict landlords and protect tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northam’s amendments to both reforms do not change the substance of original legislation, but rather provide clarifications.
House Bill 5064 and Senate Bill 5088 will require that landlords offer payment plans to tenants before they can be evicted from the premises. The bills require that the tenants be allowed to pay back rent in equal monthly installments over the course of six months or until the rental agreement expires, whichever is sooner. The tenant will be required to provide his or her first payment within five days of the landlord providing them with the plan or offer an alternative plan acceptable to the landlord.
Monthly installments can include late fees that were accrued because of missed payments, but landlords cannot add additional fees as long as the tenants comply with the payment plan schedule. The landlord will be allowed to pursue eviction proceedings if the tenant misses payments on the payment plan.
House Bill 5106 will prohibit landlords from denying a tenant’s application based on bad credit accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic or based on an eviction for nonpayment of rent during the pandemic.
These bills would only apply to landlords who own four dwelling units or have at least a 10% interest in four dwelling units.