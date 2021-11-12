(The Center Square) – A new dock fulfillment center Amazon is launching in Stafford County will be eligible for Virginia grants and other government-funded services, Gov. Ralph Northam announced.
Amazon is launching its 630,000-square-foot cross-dock fulfillment center on the Northern Virginia Gateway site to provide an East Coast hub for supply chain operations.
The project, which is expected to create 500 jobs to the region, is eligible to receive funding through the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Grant Program. The program can allocate up to $500,000 for an individual company any given year. The government also will offer to fund employee training through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“Amazon is making significant investments throughout Virginia that are helping to drive job growth, fuel the economy, and move cargo through the Port of Virginia,” Virginia Port Authority CEO Stephen Edwards said in a statement. “This strategic decision to build a cross-dock fulfillment center in Stafford County capitalizes on the supply chain efficiencies and service delivery offered by this Mid-Atlantic location and the Port of Virginia. We value Amazon’s decision as we continue to grow our collaborative and beneficial relationship.”
The facility will facilitate the sorting, repacking and distribution of products from third-party vendors to Amazon distribution centers. It will operate at the beginning of the supply chain. The facility will begin operations in 2022. The commonwealth competed with Maryland and North Carolina for the project.
“Virginia’s workers are making it possible for Amazon to continue growing in the Commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement. “This new fulfillment center will create 500 well-paying jobs in Stafford County. We are proud that the Commonwealth is a thriving hub for Amazon’s supply chain and the home to the most impressive workforce in the nation.”
Amazon employees more than 27,000 Virginians either full time or part time.