(The Center Square) — Virginia taxpayers operating electric, hybrid or fuel-efficient vehicles and pay the highway use fee can volunteer into an initiative designed to save them money.
In the state's Mileage Choice Program, drivers can pay a fee up front at registration renewal or pay for the actual number of miles driven in the year. Virginians, on average, drive 11,600 miles annually and those in the program driving less will save cash; those in the program driving more will not pay more than their highway use fee, a release from the Department of Motor Vehicles says.
In the release, acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford said, "We continue to not only provide options for Virginians at DMV, but look for innovative and efficient solutions to save our customers time and money. By choosing to participate in the Mileage Choice Program, customers may pay less, but will also spread out their highway use fee instead of paying one lump sum annually."
According to the release, the highway use fee was started in 2020 to fairly distribute responsibility for wear and tear on the commonwealth's highway system. The law incorporated the Mileage Choice Program as an alternative, based on miles, that "will never cost customers more than the annual highway use fee."