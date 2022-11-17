(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is enlisting a special counsel to analyze and review the University of Virginia’s response to a shooting that left three university football players dead last weekend.
The special counsel will review the university's response and look into its policies and procedures for dealing with active shooter situations. The analysis will also provide recommendations if changes are deemed necessary. UVA requested the attorney general conduct an outside analysis.
“The Office of the Attorney General, at the request of the University of Virginia and its Board of Visitors, will be conducting a review of the events that led to the tragic death of three university students last Sunday evening,” Miyares Spokesperson Victoria LaCivita said in a statement. “Attorney General Jason Miyares will enlist special counsel to assist the Office in completing this important work.”
The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is accused of opening fire on a bus, which killed three UVA football players and injured two other people. The suspect is accused of opening fire at about 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 13. He was taken into custody the following morning at 11:24 a.m.
“A public report will be shared with students, families, the larger UVA community, and government officials at the appropriate time,” LaCivita said. “The Attorney General will work with deliberate speed while ensuring that all necessary resources remain devoted to the criminal investigation being conducted by state and local authorities.”
University police have asked the Virginia State Police to take the primary responsibility over the criminal investigation. However, the university stated the criminal investigation will not likely answer every question that people may have, which is why they requested a third party review.