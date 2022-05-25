FILE - classroom scene
(The Center Square) – An Arlington, Virginia-based nonprofit is calling for pay raises for teachers at Arlington County Public Schools even though that district's teachers had the fifth-highest average salary in the state in 2020-21.

Arlington Parents for Education advocated for increasing teacher pay in the district in a Feb. 21 letter it sent to the school district’s board.

The non-profit stated other school districts were increasing pay and to stay competitive in attracting the best teachers, a pay increase was warranted.

The average teacher salary in Arlington County was $81,032 in 2020-21, making it fifth-highest in the state. The average teacher salary statewide was $61,684 for the same year. The mean salary for all occupations in Virginia was $62,330 in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The letter stated that several larger school districts in Virginia were raising teacher pay by as much as 7% in one year.

In the state Legislature, House Bill 30 was approved on the floor to give teachers a 4% salary increase and a 1% bonus in 2022 and 2023.

The Arlington County school district had a $701.6 million budget in 2021-22, a $31.3 million increase from the previous year. The district had 27,045 students at the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Top Virginia Teacher Average Salaries for the 2020-21 school year:

Thomas Jefferson High: $90,627*

Transition Support Resource Center/Fairfax: $88,574**

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School: $85,766*

Falls Church City Public Schools: $81,914

Arlington County Public Schools: $81,032

Regional Alternative Plus Self Project/Roanoke: $80,221**

Alexandria City Public Schools: $78,079

Governor’s School at Innovation Park: $77,134

Fairfax County Public Schools: $76,559

Loudoun County Public Schools: $76,218

New Dominion/Prince William Co.: $75,546**

Manassas Park City Public Schools: $74,852

Prince William County Public Schools: $70,067

A. Linwood Holton Governor’s School: $70,179

*Denotes Governor’s Schools

**Denotes Regional Alternative Education Programs

