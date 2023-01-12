(The Center Square) – A range of bills surrounding abortion and reproductive rights will go before the divided Virginia General Assembly during the 2023 legislative session, but officials say it’s looking unlikely the Commonwealth will see any major policy changes this session.
Virginia lawmakers have introduced several bills surrounding reproductive health and abortion that will be debated during the 2023 legislative session, including measures that range from a proposed ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, to a constitutional amendment enshrining reproductive rights protections.
Lawmakers convened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday in Richmond, beginning a short session set to last just 45 days. During that time, lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled Senate and Republican-controlled House of Delegates will consider energy policy, education proposals, potential tax cuts and abortion.
Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert told a gaggle of reporters Wednesday he doesn’t expect “much of anything” related to abortion policy getting passed this session given the divided makeup of the General Assembly.
“The public is looking for us to be reasonable about this issue and looking for us to find a place where they think reasonable restrictions should lie,” Gilbert said.
Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, told The Center Square Thursday she “does not anticipate much changing as a result of this legislative session.”
“I think what we're likely to see is some of these anti-abortion bills make it through the House to then be disposed of by the Senate Education and Health Committee, and we're likely to see some of the bills that we consider good that would expand access or protect reproductive freedom, pass the Senate and then go nowhere in the House,” Lockhart said. “Ultimately, it's tough for us to be able to get anything done, given our House of Delegates and our governor, but we're relieved that we're in a position to stop a lot of these really harmful bills from becoming law.”
Democratic lawmakers in the Senate have also vowed to stop any bills that attempt to restrict abortions. A victory in a special election held Tuesday in state Senate district 7 helps to bolster the Democratic majority in the state Senate, giving the party a 22-18 majority over Republicans.
A look at bills related to reproductive rights and abortion introduced
Virginia Republican lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday to make it unlawful for physicians to perform abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. House Bill 2278, introduced by Del. Kathy J. Byron, would make it a Class 4 Felony for physicians to perform an abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, unless the life of the mother is at risk or the pregnancy is as a result of rape or incest.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced support for a ban on abortion after 15 weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. During a gaggle with reporters following his State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday evening, Youngkin reiterated his support for the proposal.
“I’m very very understanding of the fact that we have a political divide in Virginia, and that’s why I think a pain threshold bill set at 15 weeks recognizes that that’s when a child feels pain, and that's a place I think we can come together,” Youngkin said.
The bill is likely to face an uphill battle in the General Assembly, where Senate Democrats have promised to block attempts at enacting new abortion restrictions.
Under current law, Virginia allows abortion up through 26 weeks of pregnancy, and allows third trimester abortions only if the patient’s life or health is in danger. In the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, several states moved to enact stricter restrictions on abortion.
Republican lawmakers have also introduced a bill dictating that doctors should not “intentionally” perform an abortion “if the abortion is being sought on the basis of a disability or on the basis of the sex or ethnicity of such unborn child,” except in the case of a medical emergency. Another bill introduced by a Republican lawmaker would prohibit agencies of the Commonwealth from making any grant of public funds entities that provide abortion services, and repeal provisions allowing state funds to pay for abortions for low-income Virginians whose pregnancy is due to rape or incest or are expected to deliver a baby with “incapacitating” physical or mental deformities.
Lockhart said these bills are among the “number of attacks on sexual reproductive health” introduced this year.
Democrats have also introduced measures related to reproductive health, including a bill to require health insurance carriers to provide coverage for prescribed contraceptives or contraceptive devices.
Democratic lawmakers are also pushing for a constitutional amendment declaring every Virginian has a “fundamental right to reproductive freedom” and a right to make decisions about one’s own pregnancy that “ cannot be denied, burdened, or otherwise infringed upon by the Commonwealth.”
Gilbert, the Republican House Leader, criticized the proposed constitutional amendment in comments to reporters Wednesday, and claimed it would allow abortions to occur up until the moment of birth. Lockhart told The Center Square that this is “flat-out untrue,” adding there is “no such thing as an abortion up until birth.”
Lawmakers will consider these bills among many others in the weeks ahead.