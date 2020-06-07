(The Center Square) – Twenty-two companies with headquarters located in Virginia earned a place on Fortune magazine’s 2020 list ranking enterprises with the 500 highest fiscal-year revenues in the nation.

Freddie Mac finished 41st on Fortune’s extended ranking, making the company the state’s highest revenue-generating company, according to the Fortune data released earlier this month. Fortune included in its listing publicly traded U.S. companies as well as private companies that file revenue figures with public agencies.

Freddie Mac had revenues of $75.1 billion in the 2019 fiscal year, according to the ranking. It employs 6,892 employees.

This month’s list of high-earning companies was the 66th such annual ranking published by Fortune. All companies in the top 500 had revenues of at least $5.7 billion, which is a 1 percent increase over the previous year’s threshold.

Overall, the Fortune 500 companies make up about 66 percent of the nation’s total gross domestic product, with a combined $14.2 trillion in revenues, according to the analysis. And the top 500 companies’ profits were up 8 percent over the previous year, Fortune reported. 

Top 100 American Companies, Based on Latest Revenue Data

RankCompanyHeadquarters LocationRevenues (in Millions of $)Revenue % Change Over 2019Profits (in Millions of $)Profits % Change Over 2019# of Employees
1WalmartArkansas$523,9641.9%$14,881123.1%2,200,000
2Amazon.comWashington$280,52220.5%$11,58815.0%798,000
3ExxonMobilTexas$264,938-8.7%$14,340-31.2%74,900
4AppleCalifornia$260,174-2.0%$55,256-7.2%137,000
5CVS HealthRhode Island$256,77632.0%$6,634--%290,000
6Berkshire HathawayNebraska$254,6162.7%$81,4171924.8%391,500
7UnitedHealth GroupMinnesota$242,1557.0%$13,83915.5%325,000
8McKessonTexas$214,3192.9%$34-49.3%70,000
9AT&TTexas$181,1936.1%$13,903-28.2%247,800
10AmerisourceBergenPennsylvania$179,5896.9%$855-48.4%21,500
11AlphabetCalifornia$161,85718.3%$34,34311.7%118,899
12Ford MotorMichigan$155,900-2.8%$47-98.7%190,000
13CignaConnecticut$153,566215.7%$5,10493.6%73,700
14Costco WholesaleWashington$152,7037.9%$3,65916.8%201,500
15ChevronCalifornia$146,516-11.9%$2,924-80.3%48,200
16Cardinal HealthOhio$145,5346.4%$1,363432.4%49,500
17JPMorgan ChaseNew York$142,4228.4%$36,43112.2%256,981
18General MotorsMichigan$137,237-6.7%$6,732-16.0%164,000
19Walgreens Boots AllianceIllinois$136,8664.1%$3,982-20.7%287,000
20Verizon CommunicationsNew York$131,8680.8%$19,26524.1%135,000
21MicrosoftWashington$125,84314.0%$39,240136.8%144,000
22Marathon PetroleumOhio$124,81328.5%$2,637-5.1%60,910
23KrogerOhio$122,2860.9%$1,659-46.7%435,000
24Fannie MaeWashington, D.C.$120,3040.2%$14,160-11.3%7,500
25Bank of AmericaNorth Carolina$113,5892.7%$27,430-2.5%208,131
26Home DepotGeorgia$110,2251.9%$11,2421.1%415,700
27Phillips 66Texas$109,559-4.1%$3,076-45.0%14,500
28ComcastPennsylvania$108,94215.3%$13,05711.3%190,000
29AnthemIndiana$104,21313.1%$4,80728.2%70,600
30Wells FargoCalifornia$103,9152.8%$19,549-12.7%259,800
31CitigroupNew York$103,4496.5%$19,4017.5%200,000
32Valero EnergyTexas$102,729-7.8%$2,422-22.4%10,222
33General ElectricMassachusetts$95,214-20.8%-$4,979--%205,000
34Dell TechnologiesTexas$92,1541.7%$4,616--%165,000
35Johnson & JohnsonNew Jersey$82,0590.6%$15,119-1.2%132,200
36State Farm InsuranceIllinois$79,395-2.9%$5,593-36.4%57,672
37TargetMinnesota$78,1123.7%$3,28111.7%368,000
38IBMNew York$77,147-3.1%$9,4318.1%383,800
39Raytheon TechnologiesMassachusetts$77,04615.9%$5,5375.1%243,200
40BoeingIllinois$76,559-24.3%-$636-106.1%161,100
41Freddie MacVirginia$75,1252.1%$7,214-21.9%6,892
42CenteneMissouri$74,63924.2%$1,32146.8%56,600
43United Parcel ServiceGeorgia$74,0943.1%$4,440-7.3%377,640
44Lowe's North Carolina$72,1481.2%$4,28185.0%260,000
45IntelCalifornia$71,9651.6%$21,048--%110,800
46FacebookCalifornia$70,69726.6%$18,485-16.4%44,942
47FedExTennessee$69,6936.5%$540-88.2%389,500
48MetLifeNew York$69,6202.5%$5,89915.1%49,000
49Walt DisneyCalifornia$69,57017.1%$11,054-12.3%223,000
50Procter & GambleOhio$67,6841.3%$3,897-60.0%97,000
51PepsiCoNew York$67,1613.9%$7,314-41.6%267,000
52HumanaKentucky$64,88814.0%$2,70760.8%46,000
53Prudential FinancialNew Jersey$64,8072.9%$4,1862.7%51,511
54Archer Daniels MidlandIllinois$64,6560.5%$1,379-23.8%38,100
55AlbertsonsIdaho$60,5351.0%$131183.2%267,000
56SyscoTexas$60,1142.4%$1,67417.0%69,000
57Lockheed MartinMaryland$59,81211.3%$6,23023.5%110,000
58HPCalifornia$58,7560.5%$3,152-40.8%56,000
59Energy TransferTexas$54,213-0.4%$3,592112.0%12,812
60Goldman Sachs GroupNew York$53,9222.7%$8,466-19.1%38,300
61Morgan StanleyNew York$53,8237.2%$9,0423.4%60,431
62CaterpillarIllinois$53,800-1.7%$6,093-0.9%102,300
63Cisco SystemsCalifornia$51,9045.2%$11,62110464.5%75,900
64PfizerNew York$51,750-3.5%$16,27345.9%88,300
65HCA HealthcareTennessee$51,33610.0%$3,505-7.4%245,000
66AIGNew York$49,7465.0%$3,348--%46,000
67American ExpressNew York$47,0208.6%$6,759-2.3%64,500
68Delta Air LinesGeorgia$47,0075.8%$4,76721.1%91,224
69MerckNew Jersey$46,84010.7%$9,84358.2%71,000
70American Airlines GroupTexas$45,7682.8%$1,68619.4%133,700
71Charter CommunicationsConnecticut$45,7644.9%$1,66835.6%95,100
72AllstateIllinois$44,67512.2%$4,847155.2%46,035
73New York Life InsuranceNew York$44,1171.6%$1,00414.1%11,519
74NationwideOhio$43,9821.6%$83061.9%28,114
75Best BuyMinnesota$43,6381.8%$1,5415.3%125,000
76United Airlines HoldingsIllinois$43,2594.7%$3,00941.3%96,000
77Liberty Mutual Insurance GroupMassachusetts$43,2281.3%$1,044-51.7%45,000
78DowMichigan$42,951--%-$1,359--%36,500
79Tyson FoodsArkansas$42,4055.9%$2,022-33.1%141,000
80TJXMassachusetts$41,7177.0%$3,2726.9%286,000
81TIAANew York$40,454-1.5%$2,46057.6%16,533
82OracleCalifornia$39,506-0.8%$11,083189.8%136,000
83General DynamicsVirginia$39,3508.7%$3,4844.2%102,900
84DeereIllinois$39,2585.1%$3,25337.4%73,489
85NikeOregon$39,1177.5%$4,029108.4%76,700
86ProgressiveOhio$39,02222.0%$3,97051.8%41,571
87Publix Super MarketsFlorida$38,4635.7%$3,00526.2%207,000
88Coca-ColaGeorgia$37,26617.0%$8,92038.6%86,200
89Massachusetts Mutual Life InsuranceMassachusetts$37,253-5.1%$3,701830.1%9,896
90Tech DataFlorida$36,998-0.6%$37510.0%15,000
91World Fuel ServicesFlorida$36,819-7.4%$17940.1%5,500
92Honeywell InternationalNorth Carolina$36,709-12.2%$6,143-9.2%113,000
93ConocoPhillipsTexas$36,670-5.3%$7,18914.9%10,400
94USAATexas$35,61713.5%$4,00674.8%35,076
95ExelonIllinois$34,438-4.3%$2,93646.1%32,713
96Northrop GrummanVirginia$33,84112.4%$2,248-30.4%90,000
97Capital One FinancialVirginia$33,7664.3%$5,546-7.8%51,900
98Plains GP HoldingsTexas$33,669-1.1%$331-0.9%5,000
99AbbVieIllinois$33,2661.6%$7,88238.6%30,000
100INTL FCStoneNew York$32,89719.1%$8553.3%2,012

Source: Fortune.com.

